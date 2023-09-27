Billy Sloan launches new book One Love, One life - including Rod Stewart, Simple Minds and Midge Ure
Billy Sloan’s little black book is a who’s who of the music industry over the last five decades
After a working life spent as a music journalist for two of Scotland’s biggest papers, and with his own BBC Radio Scotland Saturday night show still on air each week - as well as bylines in various newspapers - Billy Sloan knows a thing or two about getting access to the stars.
Having started out in 1979 with a groundbreaking Radio Clyde show that gave many soon-to-be stars, from Billy’s native Scotland and beyond, their first play on air, Billy went on to be the Music Correspondent for STV and produced their coverage of T in the Park as well as Scotland Today.
As a music biographer, Billy’s CV includes projects with Simple Minds, Cliff Richard, Wet Wet Wet, Hue and Cry and The Associates, and the endorsements for One Love, One LIfe are a testament to the personal relationships he has built up with so many giants of the music industry including Rod Stewart, Fran Healy, The Proclaimers, Simple Minds, MIdge Ure, Paul Buchanan and even Bono.
Billy was awarded the Tartan Clef by the charity Nordoff Robbins (Scotland) for his services to music, and he is also the first ever member of the media to be invited into the Glasgow Barrowland Hall of Fame.
One Love, One Life is full of jaw-dropping tales from Billy Sloan’s phenomenal career, and reads like a how-to-guide: first to infiltrating the music industry and then to staying at the pinnacle of it for decades to come. This is your ultimate backstage pass. In the words of Midge Ur: “Hold on tight... you’re in for a fun ride!”
Billy Sloan will be on tour at publication and dates confirmed so far include:
29 September - 7pm, The Ginger Cat Bookshop, Bridge of Weir
5 October - 7pm, Waterstones, Argyle Street (with Tam Cowan)
8 October - 2pm, Barrowland, Gallowgate
14 October - 6pm, The Book Nook, Stewarton
The book is available to purchase here.