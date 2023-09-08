Billy Sloan’s five favourite Glasgow albums including Simple Minds and Alex Harvey
Music journalist Billy Sloan sat down to speak to GlasgowWorld about his five favourite Glasgow albums
In our first guest of the series, we sat down with music journalist Billy Sloan to discuss his career and life through five of his favourite Glasgow albums.
Billy has been working in the music industry for decades and interviewed some of the biggest names in the business such as David Bowie, Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger with him having fond memories of going to gigs back in the day at Green’s Playhouse and then The Apollo.
His new autobiography, ‘One Love, One Life: Stories from the Stars’ is set to be released at the end of September which is set to be a cracking read as he reflects on Grace Jones in the bath, candid conversations with Rod Stewart, football in Brazil with Simple Minds, a tour of the White House with Paolo Nutini, close encounters with U2and so much more.