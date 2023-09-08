Register
Music journalist Billy Sloan sat down to speak to GlasgowWorld about his five favourite Glasgow albums

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:58 BST

In our first guest of the series, we sat down with music journalist Billy Sloan to discuss his career and life through five of his favourite Glasgow albums.

Billy has been working in the music industry for decades and interviewed some of the biggest names in the business such as David Bowie, Paul McCartney and Mick Jagger with him having fond memories of going to gigs back in the day at Green’s Playhouse and then The Apollo.

His new autobiography, ‘One Love, One Life: Stories from the Stars’ is set to be released at the end of September which is set to be a cracking read as he reflects on Grace Jones in the bath, candid conversations with Rod Stewart, football in Brazil with Simple Minds, a tour of the White House with Paolo Nutini, close encounters with U2and so much more.

New Gold Dream (81–82–83–84) is the fifth studio album release from Simple Minds who Billy has had a long friendship with.

1. New Gold Dream (81–82–83–84)

The Mafia Stole My Guitar was the final album Alex Harvey released during his lifetime.

2. The Mafia Stole My Guitar

Rattlesnakes is the debut album from Lloyd Cole and the Commotions who were formed whilst Lloyd Cole was studying at the University of Glasgow.

3. Rattlesnakes

Another outstanding debut album which Billy chose was Gun’s 1989 album Taking On the World. Classic Rock included the album on their list of 150 Greatest Debut Albums of All Time.

4. Taking On the World

