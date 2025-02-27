Buildings of Glasgow: 6 famous Glasgow buildings that remind me of home

I’ve spent all of my life growing up in Glasgow, and although I’ve passed by these buildings hundreds of times, they never cease to make me smile.
I spent countless hours in some of these places during my childhood as I treaded through the many rooms in Kelvingrove Art Gallery and sat studying for exams in the Mitchell Library.
Other buildings hold dear memories for me like the Barrowland Ballroom. Whenever I walk up the Gallowgate and see that bright flashing neon sign, I get a real buzz.
1. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
Generations of Glasgow kids have slid across the marble floor of the Centre Hall on their knees, beneath the grand pipe organ that is still used for lunchtime recitals. Built in a Spanish Baroque style, exhibits include outstanding artwork by Monet, Renoir and van Gogh. It opened in 1901, for the Glasgow International Exhibition – taxi drivers will tell you the building is the wrong way round but that’s an urban myth. Visit to see a Spitfire suspended from the ceiling above a stuffed elephant, furniture by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, collections of armour and the enigmatic presence of Salvador Dali’s Christ of St John of the Cross. | © Glasgow Life. All rights reserved.
2. Barrowland Ballroom
The best venue in the world. This is not hyperbole, it is a fact. You can’t build a place like this, it has to emerge over time, seasoned by all has happened under the starry roof of the Barrowland Ballroom. The building itself is a kitschy wonder. The sign at the front has become an emblem for the city. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography
3. Glasgow City Chambers
The headquarters of successive councils since 1889, City Chambers looms large over the eastern side of George Square. Public tours are conducted twice a day. Its marble staircase is the biggest of its kind in the world and has featured in films as a stand in for the Kremlin and the Vatican. The Banqueting Hall is where figures including President Ulysses S Grant, Marie Curie, Nelson Mandela and Sir Alex Ferguson were given the Freedom of the City. The walls are decorated with murals by artists including Sir John Lavery, Alexander Roche and George Henry. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography
4. Gallery of Modern Art
One of the most photographed buildings in the city, mostly because of the statue of the Duke of Wellington in front of it that acquired a traffic cone in the early 1980s. Offer your own interpretation of this community art installation to passing tourists. Exhibits in GoMA include works by David Hockney and Andy Warhol. Glasgow has produced five Turner Prize artists since the gallery opened in 1996. | © Glasgow Life. All rights reserved.
