Buildings of Glasgow: 6 famous Glasgow buildings that remind me of home

1 . Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Generations of Glasgow kids have slid across the marble floor of the Centre Hall on their knees, beneath the grand pipe organ that is still used for lunchtime recitals. Built in a Spanish Baroque style, exhibits include outstanding artwork by Monet, Renoir and van Gogh. It opened in 1901, for the Glasgow International Exhibition – taxi drivers will tell you the building is the wrong way round but that’s an urban myth. Visit to see a Spitfire suspended from the ceiling above a stuffed elephant, furniture by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, collections of armour and the enigmatic presence of Salvador Dali’s Christ of St John of the Cross. | © Glasgow Life. All rights reserved.