Did You Know?: 15 fascinating facts most Glaswegians don't know about Glasgow

Glasgow is a wonderful city - but it doesn’t reveal all its secrets easily, there are many old artefacts around the city that are puzzling to outsiders and Glaswegians alike, today we wanted to share some of the most interesting, little known facts about Glasgow.
From old remnants of Glasgow in a previous era to the reasoning behind our architectural heritage, take a look below as we explore some Glaswegian trivia.
How many did you know already? Do you know anything else most people don't about the city?
1. Why are Glasgow's tenements two different colours?
Throughout the 18th and 19th century, blonde sandstone was quarried in and around Glasgow, with the majority of the local sandstone used coming from Bishopbriggs and Giffnock quarries pre-1890. After the railway network had been established in Glasgow and across Scotland in 1890 it suddenly became a lot easier (and cheaper) to bring in sandstone from outside the city. The red sandstone you can see around Glasgow was quarried from Dumfries and Ayrshire and was used in construction of new buildings around the city from the beginning of the 20th century. | Contributed
2. More marble in Glasgow City Chambers than in the Vatican
There's more marble in Glasgow City Chambers than in the Vatican City - thanks in no small part to Glasgow's Carrara marble staircase, also said to be the largest in Western Europe. | Contributed
3. Invention of the Mackintosh raincoat
The Mackintosh raincoat was invented by Glaswegian chemist Charles Macintosh - who created the first ever fully waterproof process. A waterproof rubberised fabric created by cementing two clothes together with natural rubber made soluble. | Contributed
4. The hidden underground world beneath Glasgow
At the junction of Cathedral Street and North Hanover Street a curious standalone building once served as a lift shaft which connects street level to a series of tunnels. The expansive network runs from the Royal Infirmary to the telephone exchange, or ‘Dial House’, on Bothwell Street and runs beneath the city’s subway lines. The telephone exchange is at the heart of the network and was commissioned by the General Post Office (GPO) to host the general processor for the west of Scotland. Built in the 1950s with the Cold War in mind, the exchange was built to withstand a nuclear bomb attack on Glasgow. Rumours surround the web of tunnels with some claiming that they served as an escape route for GPO staff to a bomb shelter under George Square - although the rumour of a nuclear bunker or emergency room underneath George Square or the City Chambers is unsubstantiated. | Contributed