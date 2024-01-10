Head off on a great city break directly from Glasgow Airport in 2024

If you are looking to head away for a city break at some point this year, we've put together a list of the best destinations to fly to directly from Glasgow Airport.

Whether you fancy a few days away in the sun, a week long holiday or want to get out and explore one of Europe's many great cities there is no shortage of choice direct from Glasgow.

Get out your diary and get booking with these 12 popular city break destinations you can fly to from Glasgow with some flights costing as little as £16 one way!

1 . Barcelona Jet away to Barcelona from Glasgow Airport in under three hours with easyJet flights direct to the cosmopolitan capital of Spain’s Catalonia region.

2 . Amsterdam You can choose from easyJet and KLM flights to fly directly to Amsterdam from Glasgow Airport.

3 . Berlin Explore Brandenburg Gate and the East Side Gallery in Berlin with flights flying directly from Glasgow Airport to the German capital in just over two hours.