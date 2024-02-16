Register
Glasgow Airport: Pick-up and drop-off charges at Glasgow Airport increase further

Despite a rise last year, Glasgow Airport has announced that there is further price rises for airport parking
Declan McConville
Declan McConville
Published 16th Feb 2024
It has been announced that Glasgow Airport has once again risen the cost of pick-up and drop-off at the airport despite there being an increase last year.

If you are heading to the airport to pick-up or drop someone off and you enter the pick-up/drop-off zone, there will now be a minimum charge of £5.50 for up to 15 minutes.

Glasgow Airport has announced that there has been an increase to parking at the airport Glasgow Airport has announced that there has been an increase to parking at the airport
This is an additional increase of 50p with the rise last year being £1 as the price went from £4 to £5 as the airport zones went totally cashless.

Those motorists who stay longer than 15 minutes will be charged an extra £1 per minute for any extra time in the zones meaning that they are best to head to the Short Stay car park where you can park one hour for £15.

The increased charge came into effect at midnight on February, 14, with bosses last year defending the increase by saying that it would help 'improve facilities' at the airport.

