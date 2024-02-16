Glasgow Airport: Pick-up and drop-off charges at Glasgow Airport increase further
It has been announced that Glasgow Airport has once again risen the cost of pick-up and drop-off at the airport despite there being an increase last year.
If you are heading to the airport to pick-up or drop someone off and you enter the pick-up/drop-off zone, there will now be a minimum charge of £5.50 for up to 15 minutes.
This is an additional increase of 50p with the rise last year being £1 as the price went from £4 to £5 as the airport zones went totally cashless.
Those motorists who stay longer than 15 minutes will be charged an extra £1 per minute for any extra time in the zones meaning that they are best to head to the Short Stay car park where you can park one hour for £15.
The increased charge came into effect at midnight on February, 14, with bosses last year defending the increase by saying that it would help 'improve facilities' at the airport.