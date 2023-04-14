Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk
22 minutes ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
5 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
6 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
6 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
6 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected

12 of Glasgow’s best museums and art galleries

Glasgow has a number of terrific museums across the city

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:55 BST

Glasgow is fortunate to have a number of museums spread across the city which all have something different to offer.

Some of the best highlights are totally free of charge and great to spend some time in.

From Ancient Egypt to famous architects, paintings, trams, football memorabilia and contemporary art, Glasgow has a range of exhibitis and attractions.

Undefined: gallery
Undefined: related
The Burrell Collection can be found within the realms of Pollok Country Park and is a very popular visitor attraction. Having undergone major refurbishment in recent years, the collection is now being showcased like never before where over 9,000 objects owned by Sir William Burrell and Constance, Lady Burrell can be viewed.

1. The Burrell Collection

The Burrell Collection can be found within the realms of Pollok Country Park and is a very popular visitor attraction. Having undergone major refurbishment in recent years, the collection is now being showcased like never before where over 9,000 objects owned by Sir William Burrell and Constance, Lady Burrell can be viewed. Photo: Shepherd

Kelvingrove has been a firm favourite of many Glaswegian’s throughout the years as you can view over 8,000 items from Spitfire planes to Ancient Egypt. The standout piece within the collection is Salvador Dali’s ‘Christ of Saint John of the Cross’.

2. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Kelvingrove has been a firm favourite of many Glaswegian’s throughout the years as you can view over 8,000 items from Spitfire planes to Ancient Egypt. The standout piece within the collection is Salvador Dali’s ‘Christ of Saint John of the Cross’.

As Glasgow has played a huge part in innovation, it’s only right that the city has a museum dedicated to science.

3. Glasgow Science Centre

As Glasgow has played a huge part in innovation, it’s only right that the city has a museum dedicated to science.

The Riverside Museum is home to one of the finest collections vehicles in the world. The building itself can claim to be Glasgow’s newest museum.

4. Riverside Museum

The Riverside Museum is home to one of the finest collections vehicles in the world. The building itself can claim to be Glasgow’s newest museum. Photo: Google Maps

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:GlasgowMuseums