12 of Glasgow’s best museums and art galleries

Glasgow is fortunate to have a number of museums spread across the city which all have something different to offer.
Some of the best highlights are totally free of charge and great to spend some time in.
From Ancient Egypt to famous architects, paintings, trams, football memorabilia and contemporary art, Glasgow has a range of exhibitis and attractions.
Undefined: gallery
Undefined: related
1. The Burrell Collection
The Burrell Collection can be found within the realms of Pollok Country Park and is a very popular visitor attraction. Having undergone major refurbishment in recent years, the collection is now being showcased like never before where over 9,000 objects owned by Sir William Burrell and Constance, Lady Burrell can be viewed. Photo: Shepherd
2. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
Kelvingrove has been a firm favourite of many Glaswegian’s throughout the years as you can view over 8,000 items from Spitfire planes to Ancient Egypt. The standout piece within the collection is Salvador Dali’s ‘Christ of Saint John of the Cross’.
3. Glasgow Science Centre
As Glasgow has played a huge part in innovation, it’s only right that the city has a museum dedicated to science.
4. Riverside Museum
The Riverside Museum is home to one of the finest collections vehicles in the world. The building itself can claim to be Glasgow’s newest museum. Photo: Google Maps