Glasgow for Free: 9 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during June

June is a great month to get out and about in Glasgow, and although we can’t always promise the weather we can guarantee that there is plenty going on for free.
There is of course the option of spending some cash at some of these events while others remain free, meaning you won’t need to spend a penny.
Glasgow will be buzzing with Steve Clarke’s Scotland side participating at Euro 2024 with there also being a huge free fanzone in the Merchant City.
1. WestFest
After a hugely successful 2023 event, comprising over 120 events and reaching total audience numbers of 100k, the second annual WestFest is taking place from 1 to 30 June 2024.
2. Glasgow Mela
Scotland’s biggest free multicultural festival returns to Kelvingrove Park on Sunday 23 June for another exotic extravaganza! With 3 stages of incredible music and dance, mouth-watering food from around the globe as well as a colourful and enticing bazaar plus creative crafts and sporting sessions for kids, there’s something for everyone at the Glasgow Mela.
3. Euro 2024 Fanzone at Merchant Square
Sponsored by Tennent's Merchant Square will be hosting a huge Euro 2024 fanzone where they will be showing all the Euros matches LIVE on their new 13k laser projector. There will be a special seating area for 300 in the courtyard space of the Square. The fanzone, will be a hub for Scotland fans and will feature the opening match, Germany v Scotland on June 14. On June 19, it’s Scotland v Switzerland and on 23 June, it’s Scotland v Hungary. Before each of the Scotland matches, fans will be treated to some pre-match entertainment by local singer-songwriter, Kirk Strachan.
4. Bungo in the Back Lanes
Famous for its residents’ stalls selling everything from bric-a-brac and jewellery to homemade food and clothes, Bungo In The Back Lanes is bigger than ever and now takes place between Nithsdale Road and Thorncliffe Gardens. The event will return to Glasgow's Southside on Saturday 22 June.
