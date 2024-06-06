Glasgow for Free: 9 of the best things to do for free in Glasgow during June

3 . Euro 2024 Fanzone at Merchant Square

Sponsored by Tennent's Merchant Square will be hosting a huge Euro 2024 fanzone where they will be showing all the Euros matches LIVE on their new 13k laser projector. There will be a special seating area for 300 in the courtyard space of the Square. The fanzone, will be a hub for Scotland fans and will feature the opening match, Germany v Scotland on June 14. On June 19, it’s Scotland v Switzerland and on 23 June, it’s Scotland v Hungary. Before each of the Scotland matches, fans will be treated to some pre-match entertainment by local singer-songwriter, Kirk Strachan.