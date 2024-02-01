Register
Glasgow Gift Guide: 16 best independent Glasgow shops for Valentine's Day gifts

Here are 16 of the best local retailers to pick up gifts for your loved ones this Valentine's Day

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 1st Feb 2024, 13:48 GMT

As we head into February, the countdown is already on until Valentine's Day as you get set to splash the cash on your loved one.

If you haven't already bought a gift for the special person in your life, don't fear as we have you covered with some of the best independent shops in Glasgow to pick up gifts for Valentine's Day.

Forget about the big brands as you can find something much more personal and unique at one of these retailers who stock everything from beautiful bouquets of flowers to personalised jewellery.

1. The Nancy Smillie Shop

Nancy Smillie stock everything from ceramics to beautiful jewellery meaning you can pick up a special gift for the special person in your life.

2. Flower Fusion

Pop into Flower Fusion on Duke Street who will sort you out with a beautiful bouquet of flowers for Valentine's Day.

3. Roots Fruits & Flowers

Roots Fruits & Flowers were voted as the Best Independent Food Shop by BBC Good Food and stock everything from gorgeous bouquets of flowers to special hampers - they will help you out when choosing a special Valentine's Day gift.

4. Blair and Sheridan

If you want to design something beautiful for your loved one, head to Blair and Sheridan Bespoke Diamond Jewellers on Great Western Road.

