4 . Live from Paisley Abbey - Simple Minds

Live from Paisley Abbey is Simple Minds latest album and is a round-up of their latest live performances at Paisley Abbey. What more can be said about Simple Minds that hasn't been said already? You already know how good they are, and the heritage they represent. This new live album has been pretty low profile - so it would make the perfect surprise gift for the Simple Minds fan in your life.