Glasgow's an incredibly musically talented city - we've produced some of the best acts to come out of Britain in generations - and the current movers and shakers on the scene are just as talented as those of yester-year.
It's been a great year for music - Glasgow has produced some incredible albums this year - and there's no better way to support your local music scene than buying their physical media this Christmas.
From Paolo Nutini coming back with a fourth studio album to Simple Minds releasing a phenomenal new live album recorded in Paisley - Glasgow albums haven't seen a year this good in a good while.
That's why you need to buy a Glasgow album for the music love in your life this Christmas - not only are you supporting your local music scene, you're sharing the gift of music itself - and is there truly any greater gift than that?
1. Burning Castles - Lucia & the Best Boys
Released at the end of September, Lucia & the Best Boys have long been a Glasgow indie favourite alongside the likes of the dearly departed Baby Strange. Their new album is some of their best work yet, with a haunting unique sound sure to impress the Glasgow goth in your life.
2. Nothing Lasts Forever - Teenage Fanclub
Teenage Fanclub will forever be linked to the Glasgow music scene - despite coming from Bellshill. They've been gigging for nearly half a century at this point - and there's no sign of them slowing down, Nothing Lasts Forever makes for the perfect gift for the Glaswegian music fan in your life.
3. 2 - Declan Welsh & the Decadent West
Declan Welsh & the Decadent West are another great Glasgow band - though they hail from EK originally. The band have released a string of successful EP's, and 2 marks their second full-length album - bringing with it a level of production and formidable cool that the band hasn't seen before. A great gift for the indie Glaswegian in your life.
4. Live from Paisley Abbey - Simple Minds
Live from Paisley Abbey is Simple Minds latest album and is a round-up of their latest live performances at Paisley Abbey. What more can be said about Simple Minds that hasn't been said already? You already know how good they are, and the heritage they represent. This new live album has been pretty low profile - so it would make the perfect surprise gift for the Simple Minds fan in your life.