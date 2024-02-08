The latest government figures have been released detailing passenger numbers at train stations across Glasgow over 2023 - so naturally we've ranked the most busy train stations in the city.

Data from the Office for Rail and Road (ORR) tracks the number of commuters entering and exiting every train station in Britain, including all train stations in Glasgow City.

Predictably, Glasgow Central and Queen Street station are the top stations in the city, but what about the rest of Britain? Its figures show Liverpool Street in London overtook Waterloo as the most-used station in Great Britain, which the ORR attributed to the opening of London's latest train service, the Elizabeth Line.

Waterloo had been the busiest station in the country in all but one of the previous 18 years, but it even dropped to third in the year to March behind Paddington, also on the Elizabeth Line.

Here are the 20 busiest stations in Glasgow, ranked from most to least passenger numbers - included also are the most popular destinations and origin station from each train station.

1 . Glasgow Central Station Glasgow Central Station had 20,767,954 entries and exits in 2023 - Paisley Gilmour Street was the main origin / destination station with 1,380,496 trips between Glasgow Central and Gilmour Street. Photo: John Devlin

2 . Glasgow Queen Street Glasgow Queen Street Station was the second busiest train station in Glasgow with 12,283,736 entries or exits from the city centre station. Edinburgh was the main station of origin / destination with 2,140,966 tickets sold between the two stations.

3 . Partick Railway Station Partick Railway Station was the third busiest station with 2,102,728 entries and exits. The main destination / origin station was Glasgow Central, with 214,896 tickets sold between the two stations.