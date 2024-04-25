Glasgow is a city famed for its architecture with many stunning historic buildings that have stood the test of time and become apart of our city’s unparalleled history and heritage.
Though today we wanted to look at the historic buildings that we couldn’t preserve, and are now at risk of demolition - effectively erasing their presence on our social history tapestry.
These conversations are important to have in Glasgow, now more than ever, as demolition has already begun on the India Buildings on Bridge Street which had been at risk for many years.
We have taken a look across the West at some of the architectural glories which are currently at risk - as many of them lay vacant with signs continued deterioration.
Here are 8 listed buildings in Glasgow which are all currently at risk.
1. Church Street School Swimming Pool
Many West Enders will have fond memories of learning to swim in the Church Street swimming pool - making it one of the most sorely missed and fiercely protected buildings in Glasgow. It closed down in 1997, and has been under threat of demolition for over 20 years now, but recently works have started on restoring the building. The janitors house will be demolished, but it is thought that as part of regeneration plans the old swimming pool building will be reworked into a GP practice.
2. Glasgow Saw and File Works
The Glasgow Saw and File Works was built in 1890 for William Cook and Sons Toolmakers. It's a unique building here in the city and is B-listed. It's been derelict for the last 25 years as the condition of the interior continues to deteriorate at an accelerated pace.
3. 10 Great George Street
This old domicile has been rapidly deteriorating over the last few years. The listed former flats are now considered 'Ruinous' and at a high risk.
4. Lansdowne Church
Despite hosting the Websters Theatre - Lansdowne Church remains at risk. While the restaurant, bar and theatre are in great condition and not currently at risk, the old church proper is sodden with damp in the stoneworks.
