1 . Church Street School Swimming Pool

Many West Enders will have fond memories of learning to swim in the Church Street swimming pool - making it one of the most sorely missed and fiercely protected buildings in Glasgow. It closed down in 1997, and has been under threat of demolition for over 20 years now, but recently works have started on restoring the building. The janitors house will be demolished, but it is thought that as part of regeneration plans the old swimming pool building will be reworked into a GP practice.