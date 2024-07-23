Glasgow's West End back in time: Over 100 years of history in 17 pictures

Glasgow's West End was recently recognised as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world by travel and hospitality magazine Time Out.

Speaking about the area the magazine wrote: "Glasgow has changed. Whatever bad rep this portside city might once have had, it’s now one of the UK’s most exciting places to be – and nowhere in the city is cooler than the West End.

“With a healthy mix of students, families, and creatives, the community here is ever-evolving and ever-involved. It’s gorgeous to look at too – make sure to stop and take in the view of the gothic University of Glasgow, which towers above Kelvingrove Park.

“On the West End’s streets, you’ll find trendy vegan coffee shops that share storefronts with decades-old second-hand bookshops – and it’s this blend that keeps the neighbourhood feeling fresh without losing its long-held local charm. It also boasts some of the city’s best eateries, such as local favourite Paesano on Great Western Road.”

The area wasn't always as trendy as this with the bustling Ashton Lane just off Byres Road being an example of the transformation which has taken place in the west as the lane was home to Victorian stables, mews buildings and small workshops a century ago which is drastically different from the trendy area it is today.

Whether you have taken a stroll through Kelvingrove Park and cut through the Charles Wilson designed Park Circus or wandered down Byres Road on a cold day taking shelter in the Curler's Rest, these are 16 pictures which will transport you back in time to Glasgow's West End in a bygone era.

1 . Curlers Rest Curlers Rest is a Glasgow West End institution with it being pictured here in 1976. | Supplied

2 . Byres Road (1977) Just another day on Byres Road in 1977. | Chris Doak

3 . Ashton Lane A view down Ashton Lane in 1933 which has been completely transformed 90 years later. | Glasgow City Archives