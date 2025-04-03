Did you wake up this morning in one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Glasgow? The city is a patchwork of areas with their own sense of identity, local food and drink scene, music, attitude, parks, independent shops and great streets to live on.
Join us as we explore the neighbourhoods that provide the coolest local lifestyle in Glasgow for 2025 - and where you should visit when you go there.
1. Dennistoun
Dennistoun is as distinctive as it's ever been and the newer cafes, shops and restaurants are getting along fine with established businesses along Duke Street like Tibo, Coia's and Dennistoun BBQ. A short walk or bus ride to the city centre makes the area a great place to live, and access to spaces like Alexandra Park is just the cherry on top. Zennor also offers one of the best coffees, couple that with their maritozzi and you've got the perfect Sunday morning. An East End neighbourhood with a great sense of community, it's the coolest place to live in the city right now. | Contributed
2. Shawlands
Shawlands is a terrific space that has really established a new identity in the last decade. This was in no small part thanks to the amazing independent businesses that make up the bulk of the districts shops, cafes, rand estaurants. Spots like Cafe Strange Brew really paved the way for the independent in the area and Glasgow as a whole. Every second Sunday you can head down to Park Lane Market to meet local craft makers. Southside seems to be rapidly replacing the West End as the place where everything's going down these days - with newcomers to the city often opting to stay in the Southside over the West End for a myriad of factors, the lower rent prices being chief among them. Voted by Time Out as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world. | Supplied
3. Partick
Partick is the place to be these days - with incredible food and drink spots like Celino's, Non-Viet, Ga Ga, Bag O' Nails , Suissi Vegan Kitchen and The Skillet. It's one of the most coolest spots in the city, with great tenement flats to live in on Gardner Street - the steepest street in the city - and on White Street. There's a startling amount of quirky independent shops for you to find and great pizza at Basta. | Getty Images
4. Govan
Govan is a neighbourhood that's really on the up - with one of the proudest industrial heritages of Glasgow and some of the friendliest to boot. Now with all the mid-market rents popping up, it's only a matter of time before trendy cafes, cocktail bars and corduroy trousers start sprouting too. | The Scotsman
