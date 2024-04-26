Glasgow has the best nightlife in Scotland - there’s no doubt about that - with hundreds of pubs (many of which in the city centre have a late-night license) and dozens of nightclubs spread in every corner of the city.

Whether they’re long lost clubs of yesteryear, clubs that have been open for generations, or brand new clubs that are taking Glasgow’s nightlife scene by storm - today we’re looking at the best nightclubs of Glasgow.

We asked our audience: What was the best nightclub of all time in Glasgow? Here’s the most popular responses.

1 . Sub Club Sub Club is an institution, there's no doubt about that. It has one of the best sound systems in the city, you'll have a hard time having a bad night on Jamaica Street. Opened in 1987, it's the longest running underground dance club in the world.

2 . The Arches Shut down in 2015, The Arches are sorely missed by many Glaswegians. Slam, Carl Cox, Judge Jules, Laurent Garnier, Green Velvet played here in its heyday. One of the best nightclubs in the world in the late 1990s.

3 . The Garage It everyone in Glasgow has been to The Garage at least once. It’s a rite of passage on Sauchiehall Street. The main hall was The Locarno Ballroom and it was The Mayfair from 1981-1993.

4 . The Tunnel This Mitchell Street club was Glasgow's first superclub in the 1990s, stylish people pouring through its doors at the weekend. The scene of many legendary nights featuring famous DJs and celebrity visitors, including Brad Pitt. The Tunnel eventually closed in 2014. Fran Healy of Travis worked behind the bar here before he was famous.