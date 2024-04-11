Leading removals comparison website, Compare My Move, found that there has been an 89% increase in people moving to Glasgow in 2023 compared to 2022, and Glasgow seems to be becoming ever popular - today we’re ranking the most popular post codes that newcomers move in to, according to the latest data.

We wanted to explore why people are moving to Glasgow, where they are moving from, and where in Glasgow is most popular among movers to find out the best place to live in Glasgow.

The amount of people moving to Glasgow has nearly doubled from 2022 to 2023 - a total 89% increase in just a year. Areas around the West End and Southside were amongst the most popular places to move to.

Glasgow is known to be one of the happiest cities to live in the UK, with LivingCost.org ranking it as the second-best city for quality of life in the UK, only falling behind London. Although London just beats Glasgow in the quality of life index, Glasgow has seen a lot of people from both the Scottish and English capitals moving in over the last year, with 14.5% of Glasgow movers coming from London in 2023, and 5.9% of Glasgow movers coming from Edinburgh.

The main benefit of Glasgow over both of these cities is the cost of living. The cost of living in Glasgow for one person is an average of £626 a month without rent, which is £25 less than Edinburgh and £249 less than London.

Dave Sayce, founder and managing director of Compare My Move had this to say on Glasgow’s popularity: “With a lower cost of living, and low house prices, but maintaining such a good quality of life, I’m not surprised by the popularity of Glasgow in 2023 and expect this trend to continue into 2024.

“However, popularity is going to impact the market, and as we can see Glasgow’s West End already boasts the highest price in the area. We expect that this popularity won’t be as evident if the house prices rise much more, and the south of Glasgow or even central Glasgow may take its place.”

Take a look below to see the most popular postcodes to move to in Glasgow ranked - including house prices and average weekly rental price.

1 . G21 G12 was the most popular postcode for newcomers to move to in Glasgow - the average property price is £263,897 with an average weekly rental cost of £293.

2 . G41 G41 which takes in Pollokshields, Shawlands, and Strathbungo in the Southside was the second most popular post-code for new movers in Glasgow. The average house price is £182,250 with an average weekly rental costing £234.

3 . G42 G42 which takes in Govanhill, Queen's Park and Langside is the third most popular postcode in Glasgow. The average house price is £147,067 with an average weekly rental cost of £215. (Pic: Govanhill Go)