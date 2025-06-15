2 . Metropolitan Cathedral of St Andrew

Completed in 1816, and designed by James Gillespie Graham (1776–1855), the church of St. Andrew was built in the Edwardian Era in neo-gothic style and formally re-introduced the Roman Catholic presence to Glasgow. The continuing hostility to the Roman Catholic Church in Scotland was evident during the construction of the church: work completed during the day was torn down by saboteurs at night, delaying completion and eventually guards had to be placed on the building site to protect the construction works. However, congregations of other Christian denominations in the city donated money for the completion of the project in a gesture of ecumenism in light of the difficulties faced in construction. The church building is relatively modest in scale, without a steeple or bell tower. This was due primarily to continuing restrictions on the prominence of Catholic places of worship under the Roman Catholic Relief Act 1791, that were not ultimately repealed until the later Roman Catholic Relief Act 1829. | Contributed