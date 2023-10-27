Guinness World Records of Glasgow: 20 strange, bizarre and impressive world records made in Glasgow
Glasgow is a city that holds many records - some obvious like the tallest cinema in Europe, some a lot more obscure - today we wanted to explore the Guinness world records held by Glasgow
Glasgow is an incredibly talented city - from athletes to musicians to comedians - we have it all here in Glasgow, today we wanted to celebrate not only the best of the best, but the strangest of the strange.
Each year, the good folk at Guinness publish their world famous book - categorising the biggest and best records broken from across the globe for the last 70 years.
The idea came about in the early 1950’s when Sir Hugh Beaver (1890—1967), Managing Director of the Guinness Brewery, attended a shooting party in County Wexford. There, he and his hosts argued about the fastest game bird* in Europe and failed to find an answer in any reference book.
In 1954, recalling his shooting party argument, Sir Hugh had the idea for a Guinness promotion based on the idea of settling pub arguments and invited the twins Norris (1925—2004) and Ross McWhirter (1925—75) who were fact-finding researchers from Fleet Street to compile a book of facts and figures.
Over 151 million copies of the Guinness Book of World Records have been sold to date - with 62,252 active record titles currently held in the database, and upwards of 50,000 record enquiries each year - last year saw over 7,300 records approved as world records.
Today we’re looking at the most impressive and most bizarre records held by Glaswegians, as well as records that were broken in Glasgow.