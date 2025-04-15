2 . Blackhill

Blackhill famously displayed the Glasgow's Miles Better campaign poster in the 90s on the Provan Gas Works site. The area had been called Blackhill long before the institution of a council estate in the 1930s. It's unclear where the name comes from, it could be in reference to the coal transported along the Forth & Clyde canal, it could be the colour of the shrubbery, it's lost to time. | TSPL