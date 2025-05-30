Glasgow has a very hilly landscape - these hills predate the city by hundreds of thousands of years, carved into the landscape by geological processes over countless years - but today we wanted to explore how these hills got their names.
Take a look below as we explore the ancient origins of the names behind Glasgow’s hills.
1. Garnethill
The area was named Garnet Hill by William Harley, in honour of Professor Thomas Garnett, one of the first professors of Anderson's Institution, known today as Strathclyde University. | Glasgow Life
2. Blackhill
Blackhill famously displayed the Glasgow's Miles Better campaign poster in the 90s on the Provan Gas Works site. The area had been called Blackhill long before the institution of a council estate in the 1930s. It's unclear where the name comes from, it could be in reference to the coal transported along the Forth & Clyde canal, it could be the colour of the shrubbery, it's lost to time. | TSPL
3. Budhill
Budhill takes its name from a farm that stood between Annick Street and Shettleston Station. | Geograph
4. Maryhill
Maryhill is named after a woman, rather than an actual hill. Named after Mary Hill, owner of Gairbraid Estate and, together with her husband, built a village on the land. | Supplied
