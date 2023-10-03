Register
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Barras Market to put on night-time Halloween market for one night only

The event will run near Halloween at the Barras Market at night

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Barras are set to run a night-time market this Halloween for one night only later this month.

The Barras Market will open from 5pm-10pm mid-week, on Thursday October 26 for a special shopping event around Halloween.

Visitors will be able to grab bargain deals alongside unique boutique items, perfect for grabbing last minute supplies for trick or treaters and for crafting an outfit you won’t be able to find anywhere else in Glasgow.

Most Popular

Guests can also expect to find crystals, cauldrons, tarot readings, tricks and treats, spooky sweets and much more. One of the best halloween boutiques you’ll be able to find in the Barras is a stall called ‘Pure Barkin’, a goth/punk aesthetic shop where it’s spooky season all year round.

The Barras Market will also run a Halloween Special on Saturday October 29 and Sunday October 30 during their regular operating hours, 10am-4pm.

Related topics:Glasgow
Register
Follow us