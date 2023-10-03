The event will run near Halloween at the Barras Market at night

The Barras are set to run a night-time market this Halloween for one night only later this month.

The Barras Market will open from 5pm-10pm mid-week, on Thursday October 26 for a special shopping event around Halloween.

Visitors will be able to grab bargain deals alongside unique boutique items, perfect for grabbing last minute supplies for trick or treaters and for crafting an outfit you won’t be able to find anywhere else in Glasgow.

Guests can also expect to find crystals, cauldrons, tarot readings, tricks and treats, spooky sweets and much more. One of the best halloween boutiques you’ll be able to find in the Barras is a stall called ‘Pure Barkin’, a goth/punk aesthetic shop where it’s spooky season all year round.