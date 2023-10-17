Renting flats in Glasgow: 15 of the best areas in Glasgow for students to rent

A guide to the best spots to rent in Glasgow if you are a student in the city

Moving to a new city can be daunting at times if you don’t know much about the area that you are moving to. People tend to browse the internet to get a feel for the local area and assess whether it’s going to be the right location for them depending on the university they are studying at.

With two of Glasgow’s universites in the city centre and the other in the West End, you always want to get the balance right and not being paying too much on rent.

We took a look around the city’s neighbourhoods and listened to current students before basing our recommendations on the affordability of the accommodation the area, the access to public transport and what’s on your doorstep when you live in the neighbourhood.

Take a look at these 15 places around Glasgow that are best for students to rent.

1 . New Gorbals New Gorbals has undergone a great deal of development in recent times and is a thriving community that is close to the centre of Glasgow, reachable by either underground or on foot over the River Clyde.

2 . Garnethill Garnethill has a sizeable student population that has Glasgow’s city centre on its doorstep with rental properties being affordable in the area.

3 . Strathbungo With Glasgow’s Southside being considered the ‘new West End’ with the area bustling with cafes, bars and restaurants it’s the perfect place to rent in Glasgow with it only taking seven minutes to get into town on the train.

4 . Dennistoun Dennistoun has a real vibrancy about it, making it one of the most exciting places to be in the city. Glasgow city centre is only a short walk away with bus services and trains also being regular.