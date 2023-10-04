Register
In Pictures: 20 Glaswegians first gigs in Glasgow - including The Beatles, ABBA and Tina Turner

These are some of our readers memorable first gigs in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:36 BST

Going along to a gig for the first time is a special moment in your life that will likely live with you forever no matter how good or rotten the act is.

We put a call out to our readers to ask what was the first gig they went to in Glasgow, with hundreds of people getting in touch to tell us their memories.

From going along to legendary Glasgow venues such as the Glasgow Apollo and Barrowland Ballroom to seeing bands at the height of their fame, these are 20 bands and artists that Glaswegian’s can say they saw for the first time live in their home city.

ABBA have a small connection to Glasgow with the band mentioning the city in their song Super Trouper. Although the group only played in the city twice, one of our readers saw them perform at The Apollo in November 1979.

Having first appeared at Glasgow Apollo as the support for Mott the Hoople in 1973, some of our readers saw the band perform at the venue in May 1977.

In the same month that Beatlemania was born, some of our readers were fortunate to see The Beatles perform at the Concert Hall, Glasgow in October 1963 - although they did mention that they couldn’t hear a thing for the screaming.

One of our lucky readers was lucky enough to see the late Tina Turner perform at the Apollo in February 1984.

