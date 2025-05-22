Great Glaswegians: Kelly Macdonald's Glasgow story in 7 pictures and places

Kelly Macdonald is one of Scotland’s most celebrated actresses having appeared in several different films and television shows over the decades.
Although Macdonald grew up in Neilston and attended Eastwood High School, her career definitely began in Glasgow after she saw a leaflet advertising an open casting session for Trainspotting while she was working as a barmaid in the city.
That opportunity paid off and she was cast as Diane in Trainspotting with Macdonald going on to appear in the likes of Nanny McPhee, No Country for Old Men and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 amongst others.
After spending time living in New York and London, Macdonald moved back to Glasgow and currently lives in the West End of the city with her two sons.
Here’s a look at some of the landmarks in Glasgow that had an impact on Kelly Macdonald’s life and career.
