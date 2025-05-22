Great Glaswegians: Kelly Macdonald's Glasgow story in 7 pictures and places

Kelly Macdonald is one of Scotland’s most celebrated actresses having appeared in several different films and television shows over the decades.

Although Macdonald grew up in Neilston and attended Eastwood High School, her career definitely began in Glasgow after she saw a leaflet advertising an open casting session for Trainspotting while she was working as a barmaid in the city.

That opportunity paid off and she was cast as Diane in Trainspotting with Macdonald going on to appear in the likes of Nanny McPhee, No Country for Old Men and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 amongst others.

After spending time living in New York and London, Macdonald moved back to Glasgow and currently lives in the West End of the city with her two sons.

Here’s a look at some of the landmarks in Glasgow that had an impact on Kelly Macdonald’s life and career.

1 . Volcano Volcano featured in Trainspotting with the club being a long-standing favourite of Glaswegians before it burned down. | Contributed

2 . The Buttery Speaking about her favourite restaurants in Glasgow, Macdonald said: “I love Two Fat Ladies at the Buttery, one of the oldest restaurants in Glasgow, with dark-wood paneling and tartan upholstery. The menu has all kinds of locally sourced fish like sea trout, sea bream, seared scallops. They do an amazing sole meunière.” | Contributed

3 . Ubiquitous Chip Kelly Macdonald is a former employee of Ubiquitous Chip having been a waitress at the Glasgow institution. | contributed