Great Glaswegians: Kelly Macdonald's Glasgow story in 7 pictures and places

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 13:52 BST

This is Kelly Macdonald’s Glasgow story in places and pictures - from Ubiquitous Chip to The Volcano.

Kelly Macdonald is one of Scotland’s most celebrated actresses having appeared in several different films and television shows over the decades.

Although Macdonald grew up in Neilston and attended Eastwood High School, her career definitely began in Glasgow after she saw a leaflet advertising an open casting session for Trainspotting while she was working as a barmaid in the city.

That opportunity paid off and she was cast as Diane in Trainspotting with Macdonald going on to appear in the likes of Nanny McPhee, No Country for Old Men and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2 amongst others.

After spending time living in New York and London, Macdonald moved back to Glasgow and currently lives in the West End of the city with her two sons.

GlasgowWorld’s newsletter, the latest Glasgow news and culture - sign up today.

Here’s a look at some of the landmarks in Glasgow that had an impact on Kelly Macdonald’s life and career.

Volcano featured in Trainspotting with the club being a long-standing favourite of Glaswegians before it burned down.

1. Volcano

Volcano featured in Trainspotting with the club being a long-standing favourite of Glaswegians before it burned down. | Contributed

Speaking about her favourite restaurants in Glasgow, Macdonald said: “I love Two Fat Ladies at the Buttery, one of the oldest restaurants in Glasgow, with dark-wood paneling and tartan upholstery. The menu has all kinds of locally sourced fish like sea trout, sea bream, seared scallops. They do an amazing sole meunière.”

2. The Buttery

Speaking about her favourite restaurants in Glasgow, Macdonald said: “I love Two Fat Ladies at the Buttery, one of the oldest restaurants in Glasgow, with dark-wood paneling and tartan upholstery. The menu has all kinds of locally sourced fish like sea trout, sea bream, seared scallops. They do an amazing sole meunière.” | Contributed

Kelly Macdonald is a former employee of Ubiquitous Chip having been a waitress at the Glasgow institution.

3. Ubiquitous Chip

Kelly Macdonald is a former employee of Ubiquitous Chip having been a waitress at the Glasgow institution. | contributed

The school attended by Diane was Jordanhill in the West End, which appears in one scene.

4. Jordanhill

The school attended by Diane was Jordanhill in the West End, which appears in one scene. | Trainspotting

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHarry PotterScotlandGlasgow 850
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice