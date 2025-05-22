Glasgow's Best Buildings: 12 of the most beautiful buildings in Glasgow

Glasgow is home to some of the most stunning architecture you can find in Scotland - ranging from the sixth century all the way to Victorian-era, today we wanted to look at some of the most beautiful buildings in Glasgow , exploring their history and design.

Just as you can tell the history of a tree by counting it’s rings, you can count the history and culture of a city through it’s longest standing and proudest buildings - and Glasgow is in no short supply of stupendous and awe-inspiring structures. Designed by legendary architects like Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Alexander ‘Greek’ Thomson both having made their mark on the landscape of the city.

From the ancient religious Glasgow Cathedral to the one-of-a-kind Venetian-Victorian inspired Templeton on the Green - these 12 structures should give an insight into the city of Glasgow when they were built.

Whether the city was in the midst of the merchant boom from Atlantic trade, or under a thick cloud of smog as workers toiled away upon the Clyde - architecture has always been appreciated by the people of Glasgow.

1 . Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum The building opened in 1901 and has been a firm favourite of Glaswegian’s for over 100 years. It was designed by Sir John William Simpson and is built in the Spanish Baroque style with funding for the gallery coming from the 1888 International Exhibition in Kelvingrove Park. | Adobe

2 . Gallery of Modern Art GoMA is a world class art museum and a place for people to gather, to learn and to share ideas. They display, borrow and collect artworks from around the world. The museum's collection includes a wide range of contemporary artworks, including paintings, sculptures, installations, videos, and digital art. The collection focuses on artists from Scotland, the UK, and the international art scene. GoMA regularly rotates its exhibitions, featuring both established and emerging artists, which ensures that visitors can experience a diverse range of contemporary art forms and perspectives. | © Glasgow Life. All rights reserved.

3 . University of Glasgow The University of Glasgow was recently recognised as one of Europe’s most beautiful universities. It’s a wonderful place to explore, particularly the striking Gilbert Scott building, one of the most prominent landmarks in the city. Photo: Third Party

4 . Beresford Building The Art Deco profile of the Beresford on Sauchiehall Street. Built in 1938 to provide hotel accommodation for those attending the Empire Exhibition, it was described as Glasgow’s first skyscraper. A young John F Kennedy delivered a speech here in 1939 at the behest of his father, the US Ambassador at the time. | Glasgowist