Having been the backdrop to the popular Scottish sitcom Still Game, many people who have never visited the area will already feel as though they know it as Jack and Victor made their way about the area.

Although Maryhill might not be considered to be one of Glasgow’s trendiest neighbourhoods, it still has a lot going for it with the landscape of the Forth and Clyde Canal being completely transformed in recent years with the area also being home to two stunning buildings designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

The area has also produced its fair share of talent over the years with the likes of Bertie Auld, Robert Carlyle, Donovan, Louisa Jordan and David McCallum all hailing from the area.

Whether you fancy heading to Firhill for thrills or taking in some Maryhill culture with Greek gyros and a pint of Tennent’s at The Viking, we’ve put together a list of some of the best spots in the neighbourhood.

1 . Explore the Venice of the north Take a wander along the Forth and Clyde Canal which was once the artery of Scotland’s Industrial Revolution. | Supplied

2 . Have a wander around Maryhill Park Maryhill Park is over 100 years old and although many features of the park have been lost over the years, there is still plenty going on at the tennis courts, the Ordinance Survey triangulation point and a wonderful view of the Campsies. | Google Maps

3 . Get a book at Maryhill Library Maryhill Library dates back to 1905 and remains a great space in the local area with thousands of books to choose from. | Glasgow Life