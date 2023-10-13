Register
BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

Neighbourhood Guide: Why Maryhill is the place to be in Glasgow North

Here’s our list of 14 of the best spots to check out in Maryhill.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:39 BST

Having been the backdrop to the popular Scottish sitcom Still Game, many people who have never visited the area will already feel as though they know it as Jack and Victor made their way about the area.

Although Maryhill might not be considered to be one of Glasgow’s trendiest neighbourhoods, it still has a lot going for it with the landscape of the Forth and Clyde Canal being completely transformed in recent years with the area also being home to two stunning buildings designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

The area has also produced its fair share of talent over the years with the likes of Bertie Auld, Robert Carlyle, Donovan, Louisa Jordan and David McCallum all hailing from the area.

Whether you fancy heading to Firhill for thrills or taking in some Maryhill culture with Greek gyros and a pint of Tennent’s at The Viking, we’ve put together a list of some of the best spots in the neighbourhood.

Take a wander along the Forth and Clyde Canal which was once the artery of Scotland’s Industrial Revolution.

1. Explore the Venice of the north

Take a wander along the Forth and Clyde Canal which was once the artery of Scotland’s Industrial Revolution.

Maryhill Park is over 100 years old and although many features of the park have been lost over the years, there is still plenty going on at the tennis courts, the Ordinance Survey triangulation point and a wonderful view of the Campsies.

2. Have a wander around Maryhill Park

Maryhill Park is over 100 years old and although many features of the park have been lost over the years, there is still plenty going on at the tennis courts, the Ordinance Survey triangulation point and a wonderful view of the Campsies.

Maryhill Library dates back to 1905 and remains a great space in the local area with thousands of books to choose from.

3. Get a book at Maryhill Library

Maryhill Library dates back to 1905 and remains a great space in the local area with thousands of books to choose from.

Blackadder Butchers have been serving the local community of Maryhill since 1918. Look no further for an outstanding steak pie or square sausages.

4. Get a steak pie at Blackadder Butchers

Blackadder Butchers have been serving the local community of Maryhill since 1918. Look no further for an outstanding steak pie or square sausages.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowDonovanLouisa JordanPeopleHistory
Register
Follow us