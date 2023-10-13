Neighbourhood Guide: Why Maryhill is the place to be in Glasgow North
Here’s our list of 14 of the best spots to check out in Maryhill.
Having been the backdrop to the popular Scottish sitcom Still Game, many people who have never visited the area will already feel as though they know it as Jack and Victor made their way about the area.
Although Maryhill might not be considered to be one of Glasgow’s trendiest neighbourhoods, it still has a lot going for it with the landscape of the Forth and Clyde Canal being completely transformed in recent years with the area also being home to two stunning buildings designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh.
The area has also produced its fair share of talent over the years with the likes of Bertie Auld, Robert Carlyle, Donovan, Louisa Jordan and David McCallum all hailing from the area.
Whether you fancy heading to Firhill for thrills or taking in some Maryhill culture with Greek gyros and a pint of Tennent’s at The Viking, we’ve put together a list of some of the best spots in the neighbourhood.