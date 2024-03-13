Glasgow is home to some of the best pubs across the whole of the British Isles, in our biased opinion anyway, but what ever happened to the good old days?

The days when a pub was a pub, you just had a drink or two, maybe a couple of games of darts or pool. These days everything has to be an 'immersive experience' or 'hybrid-hospitality' - as great as some of these new concepts are, we all just want to go to an old-school Glasgow pub now and then.

In the modern-era where the city is awash with Gastropubs and hidden cocktail bars, we've traipsed around the city looking for the very best of traditional Glaswegian pubs, the simple old-school pubs where you can just get a pint and a bit of patter.

In that journey we've travelled across the Glaswegian compass - north, southside, west end, east end, and even the city centre - we're not discriminating based on location here. The categories we were looking out for are ambience, commitment to tradition, and how good a time we're having in the pub.

Take a look below for 15 of the very best old-school traditional pubs of Glasgow, ranked definitively.

1 . The Laurieston - G5 9AJ I love the Laurieston, the swanky retained 60s interiors, the island bar, and the smoking room. The smoking room! What a concept. It doesn't get more old school than this. Despite being sold towards the end of last year, it's not lost its charm, and they still serve one of the best pints of Guinness in the city. If you've not been, how can you call yourself Glaswegian? Get down ASAP.

2 . The Doublet - 74 Park Road The Doublet is a West End classic - while the West End is constantly getting gentrified, re-gentrified, and gentrified again - The Doublet is ever-present. Just about the only thing that's changed in the old school pub is the prices, and who can blame them for that in this economy.

3 . Three Judges - 141 Dumbarton Road Partick is my favourite place in Glasgow at the moment, and anytime I'm down in the West End you can be sure I'm kicking things off with a Guinness from the Three Judges. Despite being bought over by the Stonegate group a few years back, the hospitality group haven't sunk their claws too deep, leaving the traditional bar be as it always was.