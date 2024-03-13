Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This spring, Mamasan in Glasgow's Merchant City are hoping to 'redefine the Southeast Asian dining experience' with the introduction of an innovative new 'casual dining menu.'

The new menu is born from a collaboration between Scottish chef Finn Steel-Perkins and Great British Menu star, Ali Borer. Defined as a 'sharing-style' menu, it comes after a £150,000 investment in Mamasan from Scottish entrepreneur, Brad Stevens, in hopes of creating an 'elevated concept that will focus on enhancing the guest experience.'

Mamasan will focus on three new pillars - Bar, BBQ, and Records - which features Scotland's first listening bar, spearheaded by DJs and tastemakers to be rolled out next month in Glasgow.

Perkins and Borer drew inspiration for the new concept from their diverse backgrounds and travels to Southeast Asia, Australia, and Malaysia, the pair have embarked on a journey to explore and expand the boundaries of live fire cooking techniques incorporating Thai Cuisine.

This has resulted in a brand-new Thai BBQ menu coming to Glasgow - all cooked over coal on a bespoke, handcrafted grill from Somerset-based, Firemade.

Speaking about the BBQ menu, Finn Steele- Perkins, Head Chef at Mamasan, said: “Cooking over fire has been at the forefront of my culinary ambitions for a very long time. Having the opportunity to incorporate my knowledge and skills I have developed over the years, included with my passion for Thai cuisine, I am excited to lead my team in Scotland's first live fire thai restaurant into its new beginnings.

“We’ve got a new custom-built fire pit taking centre stand in our kitchen, this will be the core to cooking all aspects of the menu. Utilising a combination of slow smoking and grilling over the fire, with a mixture of fuels such as charcoal, Holmoak wood, lemongrass and coconut to develop a real depth of flavour throughout.

“Locally sourced meats, seafood, and traditional Thai ingredients will champion our menu as we work closely with our trusted suppliers to deliver the best possible end result, to share with our diners this spring.”