Paisley-born Paolo Nutini may have been born on the outskirts of Glasgow, be is undoubtedly an adopted Glaswegian that has been spotted out and about in the city.

You could say his career in music began at Park Lane Studios in the Southside where he worked as a studio hand. His big break came when he was discovered at a Radio Clyde event in 2003.

Paisley were holding a reception for Fame Academy winner David Sneddon at the town hall, but due to his plane being delayed by fog in London - presenter Gavin Pearson asked whether anyone in the crowd fancied themselves as a singer. Paolo got up and absolutely blew the roof off the venue.

He has had a hugely successful career across Scotland and beyond and continues to be one of the best known Scottish musicians of all time that has has an instantly recognisable voice.

Paolo can at times be found enjoying a pint in the Queen's Park Cafe, but here are some of the other spots in Glasgow where he has made his mark or recommends.

1 . MJ Heraghty In an interview with Dublin magazine Hot Press, Nutini said “If you want a good Guinness, go to MJ Heraghty’s pub on the southside of Glasgow. You’ve got a few options there, but that’s the one I’ve been heading to recently for my Guinness." | Contributed

2 . La Lanterna Paolo Nutini was snapped having dinner at the Glasgow favourite on Hope Street in May 2023. | La Lanterna

3 . Cafe Gandolfi If you are looking for a place to eat in Glasgow city centre, Paolo recommends Cafe Gandolfi saying: "If you want something really nice to eat, go to Café Gandolfi. They do a take on Scottish food but with a twist." | Cafe Gandolfi

4 . King Tut's Wah Wah Hut Paolo Nutini made his debut at Tuts when he was just 17 in 2004. Paolo has said he’d much rather perform multiple nights at King Tut’s than play at a massive venue and has always returned to the venue over the years. | King Tut's