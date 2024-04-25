People of Bellshill: 12 famous faces who were born and brought up in Bellshill

Bellshill is a town found in North Lanarkshire ten miles southeast of Glasgow city centre which has produced many famous faces.

The first mention of the town dates back to 1596 when it appeared on a handwritten map by Timothy Pont with it having a rich history of being an industrial town.

As well as sport and politics, Bellshill is well known for its music scene as the North Lanarkshire town produced bands such as Teenage Fanclub, BMX Bandits and the Soup Dragons. John Peel celebrated the towns music which was dubbed the Bellshill Sound in the Channel 4 series Sounds of the Suburbs.

Here are 12 famous faces and bands who grew up in the area.

1 . Teenage Fanclub Teenage Fanclub were formed in Bellshill with the band emerging from Glasgow's C86 scene in 1989. The bands founding members were Norman Blake, Raymond McGinley, and Gerard Love who all shared songwriting duties - while the role of drummer has cycled through different artists throughout the bands three decade long history. Photo: x

2 . Jackie Bird Former BBC Scotland news anchor Jackie Bird was born in Bellshill in July 1962 as the daughter of Linda and Ronnie Macpherson. Photo: Alan Peebles/BBC

3 . Matt Busby Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Matt Busby was born in Bellshill in 1909. A sports centre was named in his honour in the area which was opened in 1995. After surviving the Munich air disaster in 1958, Busby would go on to lead Manchester United to European Cup glory a decade later.