People of Glasgow: 8 famous faces who studied at Glasgow Caledonian University

Glasgow Caledonian University which is better known as ‘Caley’ is Glasgow’s newest university having formed in 1993 after The Queen’s College and Glasgow Polytechnic merged.
From sports stars to politicians, Glasgow Caledonian University boasts an impressive portfolio of people who have studied and graduated from their institution with some of Scotland’s best loved comedians also attended the university.
1. Kevin Bridges
Bridges left school at the age of 17 and headed to Glasgow Caledonian University, which he promptly denounced as “rubbish”. Photo: Submitted
2. Kareena Cuthbert
Kareena Cuthbert has made over 150 appearances for the Scotland women’s national field hockey team and graduated from Glasgow Caledonian University with a BSc (hons) in Physiotherapy. | Getty Images
3. Jeane Freeman
The former Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport became a recognisable figure during the Covid pandemic with her having attended the Glasgow College of Technology to study sociology and politics. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
4. Limmy
Limmy is one of Scotland’s best loved comedians having studied multimedia technology at Glasgow Caledonian University where he graduated from in 1996. Photo: Martin Fraser