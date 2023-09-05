People of Glasgow: 8 famous faces who studied at Glasgow Caledonian University

Here’s some of the most famous faces to graduate from Glasgow Caledonian University

Glasgow Caledonian University which is better known as ‘Caley’ is Glasgow’s newest university having formed in 1993 after The Queen’s College and Glasgow Polytechnic merged.

From sports stars to politicians, Glasgow Caledonian University boasts an impressive portfolio of people who have studied and graduated from their institution with some of Scotland’s best loved comedians also attended the university.

Bridges left school at the age of 17 and headed to Glasgow Caledonian University, which he promptly denounced as “rubbish”.

1. Kevin Bridges

Kareena Cuthbert has made over 150 appearances for the Scotland women’s national field hockey team and graduated from Glasgow Caledonian University with a BSc (hons) in Physiotherapy.

2. Kareena Cuthbert

The former Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport became a recognisable figure during the Covid pandemic with her having attended the Glasgow College of Technology to study sociology and politics.

3. Jeane Freeman

Limmy is one of Scotland’s best loved comedians having studied multimedia technology at Glasgow Caledonian University where he graduated from in 1996.

4. Limmy

