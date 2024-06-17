People of Helensburgh: 7 famous faces who were born and brought up in Helensburgh

Helensburgh is a coastal town on the Firth of Clyde which has been a popular spot for Glaswegians to head to for many years.

The town has been home to many famous faces over the years and is arguably one of Britain’s most talented towns which everybody having a little small piece of Helensburgh in their house thanks to John Logie Baird

Charles Rennie Mackintosh has a connection to the town as he designed the Hill House with former British Prime Minister Bonor Law being married in the town. WH Auden even taught at Larchfield School! Here are seven famous faces from Helensburgh.

1 . John Logie Baird Scottish inventor, electrical engineer and innovator John Logie Baird is arguably Helensburgh's most famous son. He was born as the youngest son to the the Reverend John Baird, the Church of Scotland's minister for the local St Bride's Church. Photo: supplied

2 . Georgie Glen Call the Midwife star Georgie Glen was born and brought up in Helensburgh and attended Glasgow School of Art. Glen has also starred in The Crown, Heartbeat and Waterloo Road. | BBC

3 . Kenny Hyslop Former Slik and Simple Minds drummer Kenny Hyslop was born in Helensburgh in February 1951. Hyslop replaced Brian McGee in Simple Minds and is remembered for playing on the hit Promised You a Miracle. | Getty Images