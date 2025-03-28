Six facts you never knew about Partick

Partick is one of Glasgow's best known neighbourhoods - and for good reason - over the years it's worn many different hats, firstly as hub for religion, then history, and now culture.

Growing up in Partick was a pleasure reserved by many proud Glaswegians - but it was only just over a 100 years ago in 1912 when the burgh of Partick was annexed by the city of Glasgow. That's why even to this day we can Partick as a neighbourhood with its own culture, people, and way of life that's similar, but very different to other Glaswegians.

Partick's history dates all the way back to ancient times - while there was nothing like Dumbarton Road, the Kings of Strathclyde did have a residence in what would become modern day Partick, and it was later the site of Partick Castle , owned by George Hutcheson, which was demolished in 1836.

Take a look below as we explore six facts you may not have known about Partick.

1 . Partick's name The place name Partick is derived from the Cumbric word for 'thicket'. This etymology reflects the fact that the inhabitants of the Glasgow/Strathclyde region were speakers of this Old Welsh dialect. | Partick Camera Club

2 . Merlin was from Partick Merlin was based on a real person from modern day Partick. Who was not in fact a wizard, but a scholar and politician. Merlin was likely the son of a chief called Morken, who lived in Central Scotland in the late sixth and early seventh centuries. Merlin lived his wife Gwendolin in what is now Ardrey Street from 600AD to 618AD. | Disney

3 . A royal centre in the dark ages There is some evidence that Partick was an important centre for the Kings of Alt Clut/Strathclyde. According to the Cistercian monk and hagiographer of St Kentigern, Jocelin of Furness, King Rhydderch had a residence in 'Pertnech' (Partick). | Google

4 . Partick Castle Partick had its very own castle. Built in 1611, it was left empty in 1770 and in ruins by 1783. It was demolished during the 1830s. | Stenlake Publishing Limited