Sunny Day in Glasgow: 26 of the best things to do in Glasgow on a sunny day in 2025

The sunshine can be a bit of a stranger to Glasgow but whenever it does come out in the sky, we have you covered for the best things to do whether it’s your first time visiting the city or you’re a local.

Whether you fancy sitting back with a cocktail to relax, having a stroll around one of Glasgow’s stunning parks or want to try something that’s a bit different.

If you are looking for a playlist to listen to whenever you head out and about on a sunny day, we also have you covered with our definitive ‘taps aff anthems’.

Here’s what to get up to in Glasgow on a sunny day in 2025.

1 . Paddleboarding on the canal at Maryhill Sometimes the sunshine makes us want to try something a bit different. Whether you are experienced or not, you’ll be sure to have a fun time and laugh paddleboarding on the canal in Maryhill. | Glasgow Paddleboarders Co

2 . Go shopping on Buchanan Street Buchanan Street is always bustling on a sunny day and has plenty of shops to keep you entertained no matter what you are looking for. | Glasgow Life

3 . Have an ice cream at the University Cafe Nothing beats an ice cream on a sunny day in Glasgow. One of our go to spots for a cone is the University Cafe on Byres Road who have been serving Glaswegians since 1918. | Glasgowist

4 . Grab a cocktail on Ashton Lane One of the most trendiest places to sit outside and enjoy a drink in the sun is on Ashton Lane in the West End of the city. You'll will find a number of great bars with spacious beer gardens. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography