Today we're looking at the very best supermarkets available in Glasgow - and ranking them accordingly.

Rather than your traditional data-driven affair, looking at affordability, availability, or accessibility - we're looking at the experience of it all, the pageantry, and the supermarkets you can attend around the city that are more of an event than a chore.

There's no piece of housekeeping we loathe more than going for a big-shop, but when superstores around Glasgow offer the likes of hot food stations, sushi counters, post offices, pharmacies and even ice cream bars all in an effort to vie for your attention and brand loyalty - there's got to be one that wins out over the others.

Some supermarkets have even resorted to celebrity appearances to boost their profile amongst Glaswegians - take the 2002 Pop Idol runner-up, Gareth Gates, for example - who did a meet and greet back in Asda Govan in 2007.

Event-shopping - that's the concept we're all chasing for in 2024 - we've eschewed online shopping after the lockdowns, being told we can't go outside made things like going to the shop the highlight of the day - and that feeling has stuck around somewhat now that we've all been set loose again.

In the interests of fairness, we've included one of all the major supermarket retailers - meaning you won't see more than one Tesco on the list, as appealing as Silverburn and Rutherglen branches are - so any supermarket you see is the best of their bunch in the city.

If we’ve missed out on your favourite supermarket, be sure to let us know in the comments. These are the 14 very best supermarkets in Glasgow that every Glaswegian needs to visit at least once.

1 . Costco - St. Rollox Business Park, Springburn Hands up who didn't have Costco pegged for the top of this list? Between the cheapest petrol in town, the free samples, and the wholesale grocery products what more could you possibly want? | Contributed

2 . ASDA Govan - 500 Helen St I first discovered ASDA Govan after seeing The Cure play there back in 2019 and it truly was a pilgrimage like no other. We were getting picked up in the car park but I could hardly tear myself away - I'm not entirely sure why. Gareth Gates of all people did a meet & greet here back in 2007, as did Mariah Carey's team when they got sent out to get emergency supplies ahead of her 2016 show at the Hydro. Truly a shining beacon of Glasgow supermarkets. | Wikimedia Commons

3 . Maryhill Tesco - Maryhill Road If you ask me to go on a trip to big Tesco and it's any other shop than the one on Maryhill Road you best believe I will not be leaving the car. A jaunt to the Maryhill Tesco had to be my very favourite lockdown activity. There's something very special about the massive Tesco that's hard to put a finger on. | Contributed