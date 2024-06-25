One of the great aspects about Scotland is the idyllic picturesque beauty which the land can produce. Although you aren’t always guaranteed good weather, with sunny days becoming more frequent in recent weeks, you may fancy getting away for a while and taking a daytrip from Glasgow.

Whether you are a native or visitor to Scotland, there are plenty of different stunning lochs to visit which aren’t too far away from the hustle and bustle of busy city life in Glasgow.

Lochs hold a special place in the heart of Scots with the country having over 30,000 of them spread throughout the land. The word ‘loch’ comes from Scottish Gaelic and is easily translated to lake with songs sung at Scotland international matches even being about the country’s bodies of water.

Here are our top picks of the best lochs to visit within a two hour drive of Glasgow.

1 . Castle Semple Loch Castle Semple Loch can be found at Lochwinnoch in Renfrewshire. It is a popular spot for boating and also has a bird sanctuary on it’s shores. It takes just over half an hour to get to Castle Semple Loch from Glasgow. Photo: Gary Fawcett

2 . Loch Lomond Loch Lomond is famous for being the largest expanse of freshwater in the United Kingdom. Views on the loch are stunning with it only being located around 40 minutes away from Glasgow by car. Photo: Ericliu08 on Canva Pro

3 . Loch Achray Loch Achray can be found in the heart of the Trossachs between Loch Katrine and Loch Venachar. It takes just over an hour to get to the loch from Glasgow. | Getty Images