University of Glasgow: 9 famous faces who were elected Rector of the university

One of the most senior positions which you can hold at the University of Glasgow is to be made Rector of the university.

The most recent person to be elected as Rector of the university was Lady Rita Rae who made history by becoming the first female working Rector of the institution.

Glasgow University students vote on a new Rector every three years with this years election coming to a close today with the candidates for 2024 including Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah, Susan McCabe, Lady Rita Rae and Paul Sweeney.

We have taken a look back at some of the other people who have been elected to the post.

1 . Jimmy Reid Govan-born Jimmy Reid stands as one of the great University of Glasgow Rectors having been elected to the post in 1971. He was voted in as Rector the same year the work-in began.

2 . Greg Hemphill Greg Hemphill was made Rector of the University of Glasgow between 2001 and 2004. after narrowly defeating Alasdair Gray.

3 . Winnie Mandela South African anti-apartheid activist and politician Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was elected Rector of the University of Glasgow in 1987.

4 . Aamer Anwar Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar was elected as the rector of the University of Glasgow in March 2017 after receiving almost 4,500 votes.