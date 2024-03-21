Buildings of Glasgow: Former B-listed Hillhead Baptist Church building set to be demolished
The Hillhead Baptist Church building on Creswell Street is set to be demolished as Wemyss Properties press ahead with their development plans to build a block of flats at the location without retaining any of the existing structure.
It has been a landmark in the city for over 125 years having been built in 1883 and designed by Thomas Lennox Watson - the sixth of a dozen churches designed by him during the period. He also designed the Evening Citizen building on St Vincent Place.
Hillhead Baptist Church was granted B-listed status in 1970. Historic Environment Scotland publishing a report 30 years later about the poor condition of the buillding. The congregation vacated the building 20 years ago.
Glasgow Labour & Co-operative MSP Paul Sweeney said on social media: "Councillor Jill Brown and I met them yesterday.
"We made it clear that we oppose full demolition and that at least the main façade should be retained.
"There will be massive public opposition to their flimsy profit-driven justification for full demolition of this church, especially when façades in far worse condition in poorer areas have been saved."
Initial planning permission for the building was granted to "retain part of the façade of the church and deliver 29 flats and community facilities for the church and the wider community was achieved in 2021."
However, the developer now says Covid pandemic delays led Wemyss Properties to notify Glasgow City Council that the roof needed to be removed as an emergency measure. That work commenced in January 2022.
They now propose that the original façade is to be demolished due to continuing deterioration meaning that none of the original building will be retained.
