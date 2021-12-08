BBC Studioworks to operate new TV studio hub at Kelvin Hall

BBC Studioworks is to operate the new TV studio at the Kelvin Hall Film and Broadcast Hub, Glasgow City Council has announced.

The 10,500 sq. ft. studio, co-funded by Glasgow City Council and the Scottish Government, will house a wide array of entertainment shows across multiple genres.

What is the TV hub?

The studio will become the Scottish hub for major TV broadcasters and production companies and will help meet the growing demand for TV shows in Scotland when it opens in Autumn 2022, providing studio space and post-production services to companies including the BBC, ITV, STV, Sky, Channel 4 and Netflix.

As well as fuelling the growth of the sector, the £11.9 million Kelvin Hall Film and Broadcast Hub is expected to create and maintain new and existing local jobs in the industry and support the development of a skilled and diverse Scottish workforce.

The studio facility will be multi-camera, offering state-of-the-art gallery suites and ancillary areas including dressing rooms, a green room and offices to meet production needs. It will use 100 per cent renewable energy.

What is Glasgow City Council saying?

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “Today’s announcement that BBC Studioworks will be the tenant operator of the Kelvin Hall is fantastic news for the city. BBC Studioworks will draw on their wealth of experience in the industry to develop Kelvin Hall as an important and attractive film and television location, continuing Glasgow’s rise in this sector.

“The Kelvin Hall will be a nationally significant production facility that will enable productions and jobs to stay and grow in the city, further driving the development of our thriving creative industries, and adding to Glasgow’s economic growth.”

What is the Scottish Government saying?

Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, Angus Robertson, said: “The Scottish Government’s £7.9m investment in Kelvin Hall reflects the confidence we have in our fast-growing screen industries. There is unprecedented interest in Scotland as a production hub and Kelvin Hall will be a welcome addition to the growing range of studio space being used by film and television productions.

“We are working with partners to maximise the opportunities offered by the studio to develop expertise in the entertainment genre and build on existing skills and training schemes to further develop a sustainable creative economy.”

What is BBC Studioworks saying?