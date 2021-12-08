Bid to launch socialist Sunday school in Glasgow - with ‘radical’ library for kids

A fundraiser has been set up in a bid to launch a socialist Sunday school in Glasgow.

More than £1500 has already been donated towards the £2000 goal - with the funds to be used help get the Red Sunday School project up and running.

This will cover costs including venue hire, workshop materials, child protection compliance, food and publicity.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the Red Sunday School project?

The scheme has been set up by a group of activists, parents, carers and cultural workers, who have been inspired by previous socialist Sunday schools.

They want the school to be a space for young people to ‘think for themselves, play with freedom, question the world around them, and change it’.

It would give the kids to the tools to explore nature, culture and society from a radical perspective and get involved with modern day struggles such as anti-racism, feminism and the climate crisis.

How would it work?

The fundraiser explains: “Red Sunday School is a secular, non-party affiliated organisation. A committee exists to run a monthly socialist school for children, a community meal, a lending library of radical children’s literature, and trips to the countryside.

“The committee will eventually help form a children’s committee that is able to advise the school. We will initially run a series of monthly Sunday schools from January to May 2022.”

What is the fundraiser for?

The project is volunteer-run, reliant on donations and contributions. The £2000 will help the project started.

As well as getting the school set up, the funds will also be used to create a ‘radical’ lending library for children in Glasgow Southside.

The organisers want the school to be provided to families on a pay-what-you-can basis.

The fundraiser explains: “Red Sunday School will set out to be a counter-demand to current mainstream education, focused on producing workers ready to compete in the marketplace, regardless of the mental and physical costs to young people.”

How do I make a donation?