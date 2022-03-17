The first 50 customers to visit a Buchanan Galleries store tomorrow (Friday) will get a free gift for Mother’s Day.

Arran Sense of Scotland is spoiling Glasgow mums in the run up to Mother’s Day with a free gift for the first 50 people to visit its Buchanan Galleries store on Friday.

How to get the free gift

Kicking off at 9am, the first 50 mums to visit the store will receive a complimentary bestselling After the Rain Eau De Parfum applicable while stock lasts.

What’s more, the store is also offering 20 per cent off in-store with everything you need to spoil a special woman in your life.

‘Such a special time’

Arran Sense of Scotland’s Buchanan Galleries Store Manager Louise said: “Mother’s Day is such a special time and one of our busiest times of the year and we’re delighted to be kicking off the celebrations this weekend by giving Glasgow mums a treat on us.

“After the Rain is always a hit with our customers and a good chance to spoil mum with a freebie (or enjoy yourself!).”

“We’re anticipating high demand for our in-store offer, so we’d encourage customers to come along early to avoid any disappointment.”

Other competition

In addition, Arran will be inviting shoppers to take part in its biggest competition yet to win the ultimate Mother’s Day experience.

Customers who place an order online at www.arran.com or buy in store before Friday, March 25, will receive a QR code to scan.