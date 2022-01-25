Glasgow eco shop offering ‘no questions asked’ coat exchange to help those in need

A Glasgow eco shop is offering a ‘no questions asked’ coat exchange to help those in need.

The Clydeside Collective, based in the St Enoch Centre, has a range of good quality coats for collection now - at no cost.

The new scheme has been introduced to help locals at a time when fuel bills are soaring and the cost of essentials are rising, with many people feeling the pressure of the increased cost of living.

How can I help?

Locals are being urged to donate. Coats of any size can be dropped off at The Clydeside Collective at Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre where they will be quarantined for 72 hours, in-line with covid safety guidance. They will then be displayed outside the store for anyone to collect.

The Clydeside Collective operates out of the St Enoch Centre.

Donations to the coat exchange can be dropped off at the Clydeside Collective during opening hours, 10am – 5pm, seven days a week. Coats should be clean and in good condition.

‘Damaging effects’

The idea behind the coat exchange is two-fold, as the Clydeside Collective founder, Sara Thomson, said: “The nation is currently facing a poverty crisis, with the cost of living rising faster than ever, and job insecurity resulting from the pandemic still affecting many.

“Glasgow is not immune to this and we’re witnessing the damaging effects right here. Coupled with the climate crisis, we felt we had to take action and try to help. And so the coat exchange was born. Not only is it a sustainable solution that keeps quality clothes out of landfill and in use, it also provides a valuable opportunity to kit out families in genuine need.”

Supporting Glaswegians

The coat exchange is the latest in a series of initiatives launched by the Clydeside Collective to simultaneously support locals and promote a circular economy, following their hugely successful Christmas tree exchange in December 2021.

As a community interest company, all profits from the shop go towards supporting the community and promoting sustainability through the arts. The Clydeside Collective actively supports individuals with mental health or support needs to grow in confidence and gain experience in the workplace, and offers business mentorship to any members of the Collective.