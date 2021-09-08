Glasgow gastropub to host ‘urban jungle pop up’

Glasgow gastropub The Duke’s Umbrella will be hosting a special ‘urban jungle pop-up’ later this month.

What is it: Emma Kelsey, known to many as ‘The PlantMama’ will be showcasing a wide variety of exciting houseplants, offering care tips, and “everything else you could possibly need to grow your own indoor jungle” in the run up to her new shop opening in the Merchant City.

When is it: It will be held on Sunday, September 19 between noon-5pm.

What does The Duke’s Umbrella say: General manager Craig McKay said: “We love all Emma’s work, as do our customers, and we recently had a TV crew visit to film a new cold case thriller for ITV called Karen Pirie and I’m pretty sure her plants make an appearance!

“On the day we’ll have food and drinks offers on - and there’s plenty of space and light for your plants to relax whilst you have a light bite, lunch, Sunday roast or a drink with us. The event is free and there’s no need to book.”

What is ‘The PlantMama’: The PlantMama specialises in easy care and air purifying plants. So whether you are a seasoned ‘PlantParent’ or just starting out, there will be something perfect for everyone.

Every plant comes with their PlantMama Care Guarantee, entitling all owners to a lifetime of care support and advice to keep your plants as happy, healthy, and thriving as they day they came home.

What does ‘The PlantMama’ say: Emma Kelsey, owner of Glasgow PlantMama, said: “My customers and supporters are some of the kindest people I have ever met, and I wouldn’t be where I am now without them. I am so lucky to have an amazing community of people around me that are so genuine and interested in my business and success. We have been closed for a few weeks while we get the new shop up and running, and I am so excited to see everyone again!