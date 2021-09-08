Scottish Greens’ agenda will benefit Glasgow, says Patrick Harvie

The Scottish Greens’ agenda will benefit communities in Glasgow, according to local MSP Patrick Harvie.

Glasgow MSP Patrick Harvie. Pic: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

How will it benefit Glasgow: The SNP and Scottish Greens announced a cooperation deal last month. It means the Greens have been able to have an influence on the Scottish Government programme for the year ahead.

The programme will see the Greens in government for the first time, benefiting communities in Glasgow by laying the foundations for a just transition to a low carbon economy, securing a new deal for tenants, increasing funding for home energy schemes and tackling fuel poverty.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What do the Scottish Greens say: Patrick Harvie MSP, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, said: “This is a historic programme for government that will deliver huge benefits for communities in Glasgow

“Investment announced today will allow us to begin the work of lowering emissions from Scotland’s buildings, an important measure as we bid to tackle the climate emergency, end fuel poverty and reduce energy bills.

“This programme for government paves the way for a just transition for workers too, as we move to a renewables powered future.