Glasgow SEC cuts out single use plastic cups at live events

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) has announced that it will eliminate single use plastic cups at live events by introducing reusable ‘Stack Cups’.

The move will save the campus two million cups per year and reduce its carbon footprint by 1500 tonnes in the next decade.

When does this start?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stack Cups will be introduced for the first time at Planet Earth II, which is running this weekend at the OVO Hydro.

They will be in use for seating areas with the SEC using compostable versions throughout the rest of the venue. The cups will then be extended into the SEC Armadillo from March 31 at Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

Why is it doing this?

The milestone moment forms a key part of the SEC’s journey towards net zero by 2030 as part of its wider sustainability strategy.

This includes a sustainable food initiative championing local suppliers and reducing food waste to below one per cent, and a move towards attaining Greener Arena Certification for the OVO Hydro and SEC Armadillo.

The SEC has cut out single use plastic cups.

The Stack Cup initiative is supported by OVO Hydro sponsor OVO Energy, as well as SEC Food, and A.G.Barr. The partnership will create five jobs at Stack Cup’s centre in Glasgow.

Chosen primarily for their sustainability credentials, Stack Cups will also benefit gig goers, as they are easy to carry, allowing fans to hold multiple cups in each hand as they return to their seats, meaning there’s far less chance of spilled beer.

How do I get one?

Fans can get involved from this weekend by following a simple four step process:

1. Pay £1 deposit for a Stack Cup at the bar.

2. Enjoy their drink of choice.

3. Swap their used cup at the bar for a clean one on their next order.

4. Return cups to a redemption point to receive a £1 refund or place in a collection bin at the end of the night to help SEC support environmental and charitable initiatives.

‘Greener future for live events’

Debbie McWilliams, director of live entertainment at SEC, said: “The SEC is committed to working towards a greener future for live events, and the removal of single use plastic cups in the OVO Hydro and SEC Armadillo is a huge step forward in our sustainability journey.

“Switching to Stack Cups will help us save 2m single use plastic cups per year and reduce our carbon footprint by 1,500 tonnes over ten years.

“The initiative will have a positive impact on fans’ experience, as they are convenient and easy to carry. It’s never been easier to get on board with making live events more sustainable.”

Colin Banks, head of sponsorship & partnerships at OVO Energy, added: “ At OVO, we’re committed to establishing purposeful partnerships which reflect our commitment to help get people closer to lower carbon living.