Mackintosh rebuild: Procurement process starts for Glasgow School of Art building

The art school is hiring a project team which is capable of bringing the building back to life, following a fire which gutted the structure in 2018.
The Glasgow landmark, designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, was devastated by a fire four years ago - the second one at the building since 2014.
A project to restore the building following the first fire was almost complete, when the second fire broke out.
Despite three-and-a-half year Scottish Fire and Rescue Service investigation into the blaze, no cause was ever found for the second fire.
What happens now?
The Glasgow School of Art has almost completed the first phase of the rebuilding project, stabilising the building.
The second phase of the project, which will put in place a structure to reinstate the Mackintosh Building, is expected to be finished towards the end of 2024.
The art school is putting together a team which can carry out phases two through seven.
What is the Glasgow School of Art saying?
A spokesperson for the GSA said: “It is vital that we maintain momentum of the Mackintosh Building Project and in parallel with the on-going enabling works (phases 1 and 2), and the outputs of the GSA’s Estates Strategy currently being undertaken by Hawkins Brown, we have now begun the procurement process to select an appropriately experienced project team comprising project managers, cost consultants and an architect-led design team, which can deliver RIBA stages 2-7 for the faithful reinstatement of the Mackintosh Building.
“This is in line with the Strategic Outline Business Case published in October 2021.
“We will be following a Single Procurement Document process with the appointment of the team, identified through this robust process, expected be confirmed by the GSA’s board of governors in October 2022.
“Phase 1 of the project - the initial stabilisation works on the building - is now nearing completion. Phase 2 of the project, enabling works, which will put in place a structure to faithfully reinstate the Mackintosh Building, is expected to be completed the end of 2024. This will also see the removal of the majority of the existing structurally supporting scaffolding.
“As outlined in the Strategic Outline Business Case in October 2021, the Mackintosh Project will be funded by insurance, philanthropic support, capital receipts from disposal of redundant buildings, revenue generation and reserves.”