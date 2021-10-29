12 creative projects in Glasgow get National Lottery funding

Twelve creative projects from Glasgow artists and creative organisations are in motion thanks to £318,853 National Lottery funding in the latest round of Open Fund awards through Creative Scotland.

Glasgow outfit Niteworks has received National Lottery funding.

What projects have received National Lottery funding?

Visual artist, composer and performer, Hanna Tuulikki has been invited to represent Scotland at the 23rd Biennale of Sydney taking place from March 12 – June 13, 2022. Tuulikki will create a new moving image and sound composition titled Seals’kin, drawing on traditional selkie stories as bereavement allegories, and seal calling, in an attempt to uncover and offer alternative processes of grieving through kinship.

Tuulikki said: “For this new moving image and sound work, I plan to engage with how as individuals and communities we might meet and transform climate grief in a world on the brink of ecological collapse.”

Funding will also support new programmes from Glasgow-based contemporary art spaces David Dale Gallery and 16 Nicholson Street Gallery.

Critically acclaimed outfit Niteworks will record and release their third studio album Album 3, blending Gaelic and Scots with electronic soundscapes and Niteworks’ own brand of synth driven electronica.

Niteworks’ Ruairidh Graham said: “We have always been keen to collaborate with many different people in producing our music, but after the past couple of years this has grown in importance as we seek to support each other in the creative industries through difficult times. This award also provides us with the freedom to explore new creative ways of working in order to push our music to new limits and achieve greater success.”

What is Creative Scotland saying?

Iain Munro, CEO, Creative Scotland said: “It’s great to see so many projects continue to benefit from Open Fund awards. Thanks to the generosity of the National Lottery players, who raise £30 million for good causes across the UK every week, these awards are creating many invaluable opportunities for people and communities across Scotland to engage with the arts while enabling artists and creative organisations to develop and grow.”