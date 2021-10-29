Closed Glasgow libraries could re-open in early 2022

Glasgow’s closed libraries could re-open in early 2022, after a funding bid was submitted.

Locals have been holding read-in protests in a bid to save Whiteinch Library.

Glasgow Life closed all of its facilities when the Covid-19 pandemic started in 2020, and, as restrictions have eased, most of them have reopened.

However, five of the 33 libraries operated by Glasgow Life are still closed. This includes Barmulloch, which is being used as a vaccination centre.

Four others - Whiteinch, Maryhill, Gallery of Modern Art and the Couper Institute - are closed because, according to Glasgow Life, they are in historic buildings and each requires either investment for repairs or presents challenges in respect to Covid-safe operations.

A funding application has now been submitted which could see libraries reopen next year.

Councillor David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life and depute leader of Glasgow City Council said: “I updated councillors earlier about an application made to support the reopening of libraries in Glasgow at the start of 2022, subject to receiving these funds, staffing and Covid protection level status at that time. I look forward to hearing the results of that application.”