Nando’s forced to close Glasgow branches over supply chain problems

Fast food giant Nando’s has been forced to close some of its Glasgow restaurants over supply problems.

The West End and Braehead branches are among the dozens of Nando’s restaurants currently closed.

Nando’s said some of its staff have been deployed to help key suppliers, who have been experiencing disruption as a result of staff shortages and Covid isolations.

However, it hopes to have all restaurants reopened as of Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages and Covid isolations, and a number of our restaurants have been impacted. However, since Monday, a team of our brilliant Nandocas have been deployed to support some of our key suppliers onsite – working in partnership to help get things moving again, and this has already had a positive impact on affected restaurants.